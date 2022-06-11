Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@dhanushkraja
Actor Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, which is set to release on his birthday on July 28. The Raanjhanaa actor's fans are elated as they are going to witness their favourite actor on the big screens after consecutive OTT releases. Since the announcement of the film, the makers have been teasing fans with interesting updates and now, they have released Dhanush's first look from Thiruchitrambalam.
On Saturday, Sun Pictures headed to Twitter and uploaded a short video, therefore sharing the first glimpse of Dhanush from his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. The actor, who plays the titular role in the film, is seen resting with his head down while sitting on his scooter and then waking up in a jolt soon after which music starts playing in the background.
Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "The wait is over! Meet @dhanushkraja in and as #Thiruchitrambhalam @anirudhofficial @MithranRJawahar @prakashraaj #Bharathiraja @MenenNithya @RaashiiKhanna_ @priya_Bshankar @omdop @editor_prasanna @jacki_art @theSreyas @kavya_sriram @kabilanchelliah".
Dhanush also took to his official Twitter handle as he shared the same video with a caption that read, Thiruchitrambalam, adding three red hearts to it.
Many of his fans have already declared the film a 'blockbuster' and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Thalaiva Can't wait to watch it in theatres! #Thiruchitrambalam (sic)". Another one wrote, "Amazing...again something new..very interested I want to ask one thing...that how you look so young 20s type (sic)". A netizen took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Blockbuster Loading #Thiruchitrambalam #Vaathi @dhanushkraja #Dhanush (sic)".
I want to ask one thing...that how you look so young 20s type😇 @dhanushkraja
Earlier titled D44, Thiruchitrambalam is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar. Along with Khanna, Dhanush and Nithya Menen, the movie will also feature some of the talented artistes of the industry. The actors- Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen and Priya Bhavani Shankar will play the lead's high schoolmate Anusha, best friend Shobana and village girl Ranjani, respectively.
Veterans like Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja also star. As per reports, the story revolves around the life of the protagonist, who falls in love with different women in different time periods.
