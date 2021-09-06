'Thiruchitrambalam' Actors Dhanush And Nithya Menen Dance In Joy On Sets; See Clip

Dhanush is busy shooting his upcoming Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam in Chennai. He was recently spotted shaking a leg with co-actor Nithya Menen in a leaked clip from their set. The movie, which also stars Bengal Tiger fame Raashii Khanna commenced its shoot with a pooja earlier last month in Chennai. Set to be a commercial entertainer, the movie marks the reunion of the Kolaveri Di singer and director Mithran Jawahar after 13 years. Now, an interesting glimpse of the lead actors grooving in joy has been going viral on the internet, Take a look.

Thiruchitrambalam actors shake a leg on sets

The makers recently announced that the Mission Mangal actor Nithya Menen will be one of the film's leading ladies, which already has Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. A fan shared the interesting video on his social media handle, where Nithya can be seen donning a white and black salwar kameez set as she jams along with Dhanush, who is sporting a formal attire with a white shirt and black trousers.

Dhanush and Nithya Menon 💓 pic.twitter.com/koGbl0MQzY — Vaseem (@Vaseem157) September 6, 2021

Raashi Khanna jetted off for the movie's shoot in August-end as she shared a glimpse of her script reading session from the forthcoming Tamil flick. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote ''And we begin shooting for #Thiruchitrambalam'" with a heart emoji.

More about the upcoming Dhanush starrer

Earlier titled D44, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Mithran Jawahar. Along with Khanna, Dhanush and Nithya, the movie will also feature some of the talented artists of the industry with the likes of Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja. While shooting for the movie, Raj fell down, ending up fracturing his shoulder.

On the work front, Dhanush will be working on a trilingual film helmed by Sekhar Kammula, which would mark his Telugu debut. He will also be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the rom-com titled Atrangi Re. Dhanush is set to star in Hollywood's The Gray Man, which also features icons like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles.

While Raashi Khanna is gearing up for an OTT venture on Amazon Prime Video starring alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Her kitty is filled with interesting projects like director Rajesh Mapuskar’s web series Rudra -The Edge of Darkness, Tughlaq Durbar, Aranmanai 3, and Bhramam.

(IMAGE- DHANUSHKRAJA/ NITHYAMENEN-INSTA)