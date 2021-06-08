Thiruda Thirudi Cast: Dhanush, Chaya Singh And Other Actors Who Were A Part Of The Rom-com

Written and directed by debutant Subramaniam Siva, Thiruda Thirudi is a romantic comedy film. The 2013 released Telugu-language movie focuses on a prankster who passes time by teasing girls and getting scolded by his father. But he decides to change his life after one of his pranks gets his brother arrested. Know more about the cast of Thiruda Thirudi.

Thiruda Thirudi Cast

Dhanush as Vasu

Among the most pivotal Thiruda Thirudi characters is Vasu, played by Dhanush. He is from a lower-middle-class family and is untrustworthy and irresponsible. Acclaimed actor Dhanush has appeared in movies like Aadukalam, Raanjhanaa, 3, Maryan, Velaiyilla Patthathari, Vada Chennai, Maari, Asuran, and more.

Chaya Singh as Viji

The cast of Thiruda Thirudi has Chaya Singh portraying Viji. She is from a traditional Telugu family and has the ambition to have a good career. Chaya mostly worked in Tamil and Kannada language projects such as Munnudi, Kavithai, Amma Appa Chellam, Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal, Pattinapakkam, Khaki, and others.

Karunas as Rockfort Chandru

Thiruda Thirudi cast has Karunas essaying the role of Rockfort Chandru. He is the comic relief character in the movie. The actor has been a part of films like 123, Vasool Raja MBBS, Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam, Kattradhu Thamizh, Ambasamudram Ambani, 365 Kadhal Kadithangal, Enthiran, Darling, Soorarai Pottru, and more.

Manikka Vinayagam as the father

Among the important Thiruda Thirudi characters is Vasu's father, depicted by Manikka Vinayagam. He tries to get his kid on the right path and often shouts at him for his behaviour. Manikka made his acting debut with this film and since then has appeared in movies like Gambeeram, Bose, Kalvanin Kadhali, Santosh Subramaniam, Vettaikkaran, Avargalum Ivargalum, and others.

Krishna as the brother

The cast of Thiruda Thirudi has Krishna playing the brother of Vasu. He gets jailed for a prank that his brother has committed. Also credited as Five Star Krishna, his acting credits include Autograph, Arinthum Ariyamalum, Saravana, Jayamkondaan, Sarvam, Thillalangadi, Yuvan Yuvathi, Madras Cafe, Kavan, and more.

Thiruda Thirudi cast also includes Meghna Nair, Delhi Ganesh, Ramji, Ilavarasu, Master Udayaraj, and others. The project was made on a low budget and did well at the box office. The movie was remade in Kannada as Sakha Sakhi and in Telugu as Donga Dongadi starring Manoj Manchu, Sadha, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, and others.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THIRUDA THIRUDI

