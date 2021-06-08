Last Updated:

Thiruda Thirudi Cast: Dhanush, Chaya Singh And Other Actors Who Were A Part Of The Rom-com

Thiruda Thirudi cast has Dhanush playing the lead along with Chaya Singh as his love interest. Check the movie's cast, their characters and more details.

Written By
Shakir Khan
thiruda thirudi cast

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THIRUDA THIRUDI


Written and directed by debutant Subramaniam Siva, Thiruda Thirudi is a romantic comedy film. The 2013 released Telugu-language movie focuses on a prankster who passes time by teasing girls and getting scolded by his father. But he decides to change his life after one of his pranks gets his brother arrested. Know more about the cast of Thiruda Thirudi

Thiruda Thirudi Cast

Dhanush as Vasu 

Among the most pivotal Thiruda Thirudi characters is Vasu, played by Dhanush. He is from a lower-middle-class family and is untrustworthy and irresponsible. Acclaimed actor Dhanush has appeared in movies like Aadukalam, Raanjhanaa, 3, Maryan, Velaiyilla Patthathari, Vada Chennai, Maari, Asuran, and more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

 

Chaya Singh as Viji 

The cast of Thiruda Thirudi has Chaya Singh portraying Viji. She is from a traditional Telugu family and has the ambition to have a good career. Chaya mostly worked in Tamil and Kannada language projects such as Munnudi, Kavithai, Amma Appa Chellam, Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal, Pattinapakkam, Khaki, and others. 

READ | 'Aparichitudu' cast: Details about the actors and characters in S Shankar's 2005 film
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chaya Singh (@chayasingh_16)

 

Karunas as Rockfort Chandru

Thiruda Thirudi cast has Karunas essaying the role of Rockfort Chandru. He is the comic relief character in the movie. The actor has been a part of films like 123, Vasool Raja MBBS, Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam, Kattradhu Thamizh, Ambasamudram Ambani, 365 Kadhal Kadithangal, Enthiran, Darling, Soorarai Pottru, and more. 

READ | 'Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya' cast: A look at the actors in this Telugu mystery comedy

 

Manikka Vinayagam as the father

Among the important Thiruda Thirudi characters is Vasu's father, depicted by Manikka Vinayagam. He tries to get his kid on the right path and often shouts at him for his behaviour. Manikka made his acting debut with this film and since then has appeared in movies like Gambeeram, Bose, Kalvanin Kadhali, Santosh Subramaniam, Vettaikkaran, Avargalum Ivargalum, and others. 

READ | 'Dashing Jigarwala' 2 cast: All the actors who were a part of this action thriller

 

Krishna as the brother

The cast of Thiruda Thirudi has Krishna playing the brother of Vasu. He gets jailed for a prank that his brother has committed. Also credited as Five Star Krishna, his acting credits include Autograph, Arinthum Ariyamalum, Saravana, Jayamkondaan, Sarvam, Thillalangadi, Yuvan Yuvathi, Madras Cafe, Kavan, and more. 

READ | 'Athaiyum Thaandi Punithamanathu' cast: A look at the actor in this Tamil romantic drama

 

Thiruda Thirudi cast also includes Meghna Nair, Delhi Ganesh, Ramji, Ilavarasu, Master Udayaraj, and others. The project was made on a low budget and did well at the box office. The movie was remade in Kannada as Sakha Sakhi and in Telugu as Donga Dongadi starring Manoj Manchu, Sadha, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, and others. 

READ | Maya Bazar Malayalam movie cast: Know details about this Mammootty, Sheela Kaur starrer

 

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THIRUDA THIRUDI

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT