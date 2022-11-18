'This Birthday Most Special': Vignesh's Loving Tribute To 'superstar' Nayanthara On B'day

Vignesh Shivan penned a heartfelt note for his wife and actor Nayanthara on her birthday on Friday, November 18, reflecting on their marriage and parenthood journey. The filmmaker, who tied the knot with Nayanthara on June 9, shared a series of the couple's candid photos as he spoke about enjoying their life to the fullest with their newborn twins. Vignesh mentioned that his wife looks the 'happiest and most beautiful' after becoming a mother, enjoying her kids' embrace.

Vignesh Shivan pays loving tribute to Nayanthara on her birthday

Sharing a trail of the duo's romantic photos on Instagram, Vignesh wrote, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan...Every birthday wit you has been special, memorable & different ! But this one is the most special of em all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children! I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do ! I’ve seen a different person all these years ! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything!"

He further reflected on Nayanthara's journey as a mother and how happy and content she looks being surrounded by her kids. "The everlasting smile and happiness in your face shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray! Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful!" he added. He concluded his note by expressing how much he loves Nayanthara.

The celebrity couple, who sparked romance rumours while working together in Naanum Rowdy Dhan, got married in a grand ceremony on June 9 in Mahabalipuram. They recently welcomed twins via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in director Alphonse Puthren’s Gold opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. The comedy thriller film is slated to hit theatres on December 2 this year. She will also be headlining Ashwin Saravanan's directorial Connect. Lastly, she has director Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline, marking her debut in Hindi cinema.