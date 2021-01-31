THIS Is How Sai Tamhankar Got Her Role In Movies | Read Trivia

Quick links:
Sai Tamhankar is a Marathi and Hindi film actress who has always impressed the audience with her charismatic acting on the silver screen. She has delivered amazing performances in the Bollywood movies ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Hunterrr’ and is soon to be seen on the big screen starring alongside veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi.
Sai Tamhankar got into acting through a play that was directed by her mother’s friend when she was in the 12th grade. She received the Best Actress Award for her second play Aadhe Adhure in the Inter-College theatre competition. Through this Sai Tamhankar got an opportunity to star in Marathi TV shows and was seen in Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Agni Shikha, Sathi Re and Kasturi.
Sai Tamhankar made her debut in movies with Subhash Ghai’s crime thriller Black and White in 2008. In the same year, Sai made her Marathi debut with the movie Sanai Chaughade. Her movies include Classmates, Hunterrr, The Marathi remake of No Entry called No Entry Pudhe Dhokha Aahey, Family Katta, Love Sonia and Girlfriend.
The next project in Sai Tamhankar’s list is Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. In fact, according to Sai, Mimi is the first Bollywood movie that Sai had to audition for. Some other Sai Tamhankar trivia are:
