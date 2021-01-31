THIS Is How Sai Tamhankar Got Her Role In Movies | Read Trivia

Sai Tamhankar is a Marathi and Hindi film actress who has always impressed the audience with her charismatic acting on the silver screen. She has delivered amazing performances in the Bollywood movies ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Hunterrr’ and is soon to be seen on the big screen starring alongside veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Sai Tamhankar Got Her First Acting Role After Starring in a Play

Sai Tamhankar got into acting through a play that was directed by her mother’s friend when she was in the 12th grade. She received the Best Actress Award for her second play Aadhe Adhure in the Inter-College theatre competition. Through this Sai Tamhankar got an opportunity to star in Marathi TV shows and was seen in Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Agni Shikha, Sathi Re and Kasturi.

Sai Tamhankar's Movies

Sai Tamhankar made her debut in movies with Subhash Ghai’s crime thriller Black and White in 2008. In the same year, Sai made her Marathi debut with the movie Sanai Chaughade. Her movies include Classmates, Hunterrr, The Marathi remake of No Entry called No Entry Pudhe Dhokha Aahey, Family Katta, Love Sonia and Girlfriend.

Sai Tamhankar Trivia

The next project in Sai Tamhankar’s list is Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi. In fact, according to Sai, Mimi is the first Bollywood movie that Sai had to audition for. Some other Sai Tamhankar trivia are:

Sai owns Kolhapuri Maavle, a wrestling team in the Zee Maharashtra Kusti Dangal.

Sai found it difficult to play a double role for her character in the movie Guru Pournima and said playing two characters convincingly is not easy she told PTI.

According to IMDb, The Time Please actress is a state-level Kabbadi player and has always been fond of outdoor sports since childhood.

Sai holds an orange belt in Karate, which she had taken up as a hobby when she was young she said in a media interaction.

In an interview with Entertainment Daily, Sai claimed that she can sleep for more than 22 hours at a time and she often chooses to pick sleep over going out with her friends whenever she has free time.

According to Rajshri Marathi, Sai has the name of her husband Ameya inked on her neck in Hebrew script. Other than that she has 3 more tattoos a Roman script of the dates April 27 and April 7 on her shoulder, a star on her right thumb and the word ‘HBPHG’ which is her favourite hip hop step on her left index finger.

Sai Tamhankar will also be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's next India's Lockdown along with Prateik Babbar. The movie's teaser poster was recently unveiled on Madhur Bhandarkar's official Instagram page.

