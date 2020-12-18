This Is What Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya JV Did To Take Relationship Forward

South Indian actor Niharika Konidela is celebrating her 27th birthday on December 18, 2020. While most fans are already aware that she shares a special bond with Chaitanya JV, there is a lesser-known story about Niharika Konidela's husband that is coming out on her birthday. Reportedly, the couple made some plans and discussed tactics to get their relationship to work. To know more about the plans they had hatched to achieve their goal of getting married, read ahead.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's Secret Love Story

The marriage being conducted in completely traditional methods was made to look like an arranged marriage. However, there lies a love story behind the marriage than many are known to. Being the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, Niharika had to work a plan to get Chaitanya to see her father and impress him. Reportedly, her husband joined the Apollo gym in Jubilee Hills, the one that Nagendra Babu used to go to. To attract the producer's attention, Chaitanya started going to the gym at the same timings as his future father-in-law. He broke the ice first by casually introducing himself to Nagendra Babu, and began exchanging greetings now and then to facilitate communication. After Niharika Konidela's husband had done his part, it was the time for the actor to put her step forward.

Niharika approached her father and openly told him about her feelings for Chaitanya JV. Of course, Nagendra Babu did not give consent at once on his daughter's whim. He had proper research done on Chaitanya's family background before coming to an ultimate decision. From what the producer found out, Chaitanya JV's father Jonnalagadda Prabhakar was the Inspector General of Police, and to the couple's good luck, the Inspector shared good relations with Niharika's uncle Chiranjeevi. After getting to know about Chaitanya's father, Nagendra Babu finally accepted the proposal of the marriage, and the couple consequently tied the knot on December 9, 2020.

The Revelation of the Secret

Interestingly, it was Nagendra Babu himself who had shared the unknown love story of his daughter and son-in-law. Niharika and Chaitanya got engaged on August 13, 2020, in Hyderabad itself, and held the wedding in the Udaivilas Palace in Rajasthan. According to Freepressjournal, the story of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV is a love marriage turned into an arranged marriage.

