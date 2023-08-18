This Maamannan Scene Forced AR Rahman To Team Up With Maari Selvaraj

Director Maari Selvaraj's recently released film Maamannan received mixed responses from the audience but still managed to run for 50 days in theatres. Celebrating the same, the makers hosted a success meet in Chennai, which was also attended by AR Rahman. During the success meet, the music composer revealed why he teamed up with the director.

3 things you need to know

Maamannan stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh.

The film hit the theatres on June 29.

The film reportedly earned Rs 75 crore against a budget of Rs 35 crore.

AR Rahman on why he teamed up with Maari Selvaraj

Speaking at the event, the Oscar-winning music composer revealed that the issues the director showcases in his films bothered him for a long time. He added that one shot from the film forced him to team up with the director. The shot was of his favourite actor Vadivelu in which he was riding a pillon with Uday. Upon watching it, the music composer decided to join the team and do something "extraordinary" for the film. He revealed that in one shot, Vadivelu expressed a lot, giving him the idea for the son Raasa Kannu.

“For the past two to three decades, such things kept bothering me. I wondered why is this happening. With music, I couldn’t do anything much about it. So, joined hands with someone who was doing something about it," said AR Rahman.

Maamannan marked the first collaboration of director Maari Selvaraj and music composer AR Rahman. The Raasa Kannu was sung by actor Vadivelu, while the lyrics were penned by Yugabharathi. The film revolved around a Dalit MLA and his son, who fought against a casteist political leader in the election.