'Thoota' Movie Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Thoota is an action thriller film that has a number of action scenes along with an exciting plot. Written and directed by Gautam Menon, the film’s plot revolves around the conspiracy which ends up in the leading character Raghu taking on a group of policemen before solving a puzzle which leads him to the root of everything. The film has a group of veteran actors playing the major roles, with a small cameo by Rana Daggubati as well. Have a look at the cast of Thoota movie, along with more details about them.

Thoota movie cast

Dhanush as Raghu

Dhanush has played the lead role of Raghu in the cast of Thoota, who has to fight a group of policemen who are after him and his brother Thiru. Dhanush has acted in several popular films in his long career in acting. Some of these include Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh, Maari and many more. He has also worked as a singer and gained massive popularity for his song Why This Kolaveri Di.

Megha Akash as Lekha

Megha Akash has played the role of Lekha in this film, who is an actor, but gets involved in the middle of a conspiracy. Megha Akash, even after having made her debut only a few years back, has already worked in a handful of films, which include Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. These include Petta, Oru Pakka Kathai, Satellite Shankar and many more.

Sasikumar as Thiru

Sasikumar has played the role of Thiru, who is the elder brother of Raghu. He is seen playing an undercover police officer in the film who aims to bust an illegal arms deal. Sasikumar is also an experienced writer and director, along with an actor. Kutti Puli, Balle Vellaiyathevaa, Adutha Saattai, Tharai Thappattai are some of the movies that he has worked in.

Sunaina as Mythili

Sunaina has played another major character. She has appeared in a number of films and web series as well. Her acting career spreads across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema as well. Some of her works in acting include in films such as Sillu Karupatti, Pandi Oliperukki Nilayam, Kadhalil Vizhunthen and many more.

