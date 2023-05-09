Those Against The Kerala Story Stand With ISIS: Smriti Irani After Watching Film

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday watched the film "The Kerala Story" at Chanakyapuri's PVR in Delhi and said those who are against this film are supporting ISIS. Calling it a wake-up call for the society, she appealed parents to watch the film.

While interacting with the media, she said, "This is a wake-up call as the film depicts the forcible conversion of young girls so that they can be involved in terrorist activities. I appeal to parents and society to watch this movie"

She urged the Maharashtra government to take strict action against those who threatened the filmmakers of The Kerala Story and take strict action against them.

Smriti said, "My request to the state of Maharashtra is that those who threatened the makers of the film, strict action should be invoked on them. This is an issue of security and should be dealt with in the sections of the law."

She went on to slam opposition parties that are against the film and said that she understands the vote bank politics but not terror politics.

Union Minister said, "Those who are against the film, I just want to ask, I understand vote bank politics but what is terror politics? And I want to ask this question to Mamata Banerjee."

West Bengal government bans 'The Kerala Story'

The statement by Irani came after the West Bengal government imposed a ban on the film on Monday, stating that the move has been initiated to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state.

While speaking to PTI, a West Bengal government official said, "To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban."

Meanwhile, the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have announced that the recently released The Kerala Story will be tax-free in the state.