Throwback To When Rashmika Mandanna Called Actor Yash “Mr Showoff”

With people across the globe quarantining in their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, many people have been going on a throwback spree. Let us go back to 2017 when a then-budding actor Rashmika Mandanna had criticised Kannada actor Yash. After weeks of non-stop backlash by Yash’s fans, both the actors were forced to issue statements about the same.

Rashmika Mandanna calls actor Yash as “Mr Showoff”

Back in 2017, Rashmika Mandanna was asked as to who she thinks is a big showoff in the Kannada film industry. She was initially hesitant to say anything on this statement because she knew it would get controversial. However, Rashmika Mandanna later gave in and took KGF actor Yash’s name.

This incident sparked a rage of anger among Yash’s fans. Many of them took to social media to share their displeasure about the statement. However, the matter did not seem to calm down until both the actors issued statements regarding the same.

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share a letter addressed to Yash's fans. She added how she is upset about the turn of events. Rashmika Mandanna also said that she did not mean to disrespect anyone with her words.

Rashmika Mandanna also spoke about how she has always admired actor Yash’s work and how he has been an inspiration to many including herself. She even asked the media to not exaggerate the situation and hurt people’s feelings. Rashmika Mandanna asked people to “leave this bitter episode behind and look forward to better things”.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s post here:

KGF actor Yash also released a statement talking about the same. He added that he does not know Rashmika Mandanna personally. He added that this does not deter her from having any opinions about him. He asked all his fans to not backlash Rashmika Mandanna any further and added that everyone is entitled to their opinions.

Yash also added that no one’s statements can change him or his behaviour. He asked his fans to “drop this once and for all”. The whole issue died shortly after the same. However, this controversy continues to remain a soft spot in the Kannada film industry.

