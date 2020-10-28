'Thupparivaalan 2' To Commence Shooting Soon, To Mark Vishal's Directorial Debut

Thupparivaalan 2 is an upcoming Tamil action movie featuring Vishal Reddy and Prasanna. It is a sequel to the 2017 movie, Thupparivaalan. The shooting of Thupparivaalan 2 was stopped a while ago but now its shoot will be resumed. Recent reports also indicate that the director got replaced. Earlier, the director of the movie was Mysskin and now he has been replaced with Vishal who will be directing and producing this action thriller whilst acting in the movie.

Thupparivaalan 2 resumes shooting

According to a report by Cinema Express, Thupparivaalan 2 will now resume its shooting from November 6, 2020. The initial phase of the making of Thupparivaalan 2 went through some disturbance resulting in a long pause. But recently, the makers announced that the shoot will be resumed. According to the report, a sudden rift between former director Mysskin and Vishal over some financial issues and differences led to Mysskin’s departure from the project. Later, Vishal Reddy, who is also the producer and part of the cast, took over the position of the director.

Mysskin was also the director of the first part of the movie and before his differences with the makers of Thupparivaalan 2, he had already shot quite a few scenes of the movie in London. He later withdrew after his rift over budget and remuneration with the team. It was then that Vishal announced his directorial debut with the movie. Mysskin also spoke about his war with Vishal at a promotional event that despite financial issues, Vishal insisted on producing the movie. And after several ups and downs, the movie poster was released without any mention of Mysskin.

Many talented actors are a part of Thupparivaalan 2 cast. Let’s take a look at the actors who will appear in the movie.

Also Read 'A Suitable Boy' Shooting Location: Where Was The Ishaan Khatter Starrer Filmed?

Also Read Parth Samthaan To Feature In A Music Video? Actor Spotted Shooting On The Beaches Of Goa

Thupparivaalan 2 cast

Apart from Vishal Reddy, other actors that will be essaying significant roles in the movie include Prasanna, who has also been a part of the first movie, Ashya, Nassar, Rahman, Gautami, Jayaprakash and Suresh Chakraborty.

Thupparivaalan 2 release date is in June 2022 and the audience will get to see Vishal Reddy as an actor, producer, and debutant director in the same movie. Vishal's new movie as an actor is Chakra and is expected to release this year during Diwali.

Also Read Angad Bedi Seems To Be In High Spirits As He Resumes Shooting For 'MumBhai'

Also Read Alia Bhatt Returns To 'RRR' Sets In Hyderabad To Resume Shooting For A Crucial Scene

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.