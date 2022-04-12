'Tiger Nageswara Rao': Ravi Teja Commences Shoot For Biopic Drama In Hyderabad; See Pics

One of the most anticipated films in Tollywood, Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao has begun shooting in Hyderabad. Days after superstar Chiranjeevi launched Teja's first-ever pan India project, glimpses from the film's shoot surfaced on the internet. Makers dropped a series of on-set stills, where the team could be seen with their shooting equipment and clapperboards in their hands.

Directed by Vamsee, the film comes as the biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. He was known for cunningly slipping away from the police custody, with his great escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s earning him the title of 'Tiger'.

Sooting for Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao begins in Hyderabad

Taking to his Twitter handle recently, producer Abhishek Agarwal dropped a myriad of on-set stills where the team could be seen prepping for the shots. In the caption, he wrote, "The Most Awaited hunt begins! #TigerNageswaraRao shoot begins. And I Promise all my MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl fans on my birthday, this is going to be a MASSive treat for you all. More updates soon. (sic)" Take a look.

The Most Awaited hunt begins!#TigerNageswaraRao 🐅 shoot begins.

And I Promise all my MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl fans on my birthday, this is going to be a MASSive treat for you all.



More updates soon ⏳ @DirVamsee @AAArtsOfficial @MayankOfficl pic.twitter.com/ehm4JXhEyo — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the film was officially launched with a Puja ceremony earlier this month on the occasion of Ugadi. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj among others in pivotal roles. It is being backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Revealing her collaboration with Teja via social media, Nupur wrote," ''Thrilled to announce that I will be joining @raviteja_2628 sir for the Massive Hunt in #TigerNageswaraRao Let’s do this biggg! @dirvamsikrishna @abhishekofficl @gvprakash @madhie1 @kollaavinash @srikanth_vissa @maya."

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja will also be seen alongside Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan in Ramarao On Duty. Helmed by Sarath Mandava, the film will have a theatrical release on June 17 this year.

(Image: @RAVITEJA_2628/Instagram)