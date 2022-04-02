'Tiger Nageswara Rao': Ravi Teja's First Pan-India Film Launched By Chiranjeevi; See Pics

Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for his first-ever pan India project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, which will be helmed by Vamsee and will also star Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon. The announcement of the film created a lot of buzz among fans, who can't wait to see the duo share the screen. The film was launched on Saturday by Megastar Chiranjeevi and pictures of the same surfaced online.

Chiranjeevi launches Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao

On the specious occasion of Ugadi, the Tiger Nageswara Rao team launched the much-awaited film, which will mark Ravi Teja's first pan India project. Several pictures of the team surfaced online, which included Chiranjeevi, who graced the event with his presence. The pictures saw him posing alongside the lead actor of the film, Ravi Teja and he also struck a pose with the entire team. The upcoming film will be backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. This was the same production house that backed Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, The Kashmir Files.

Have a look at the pictures here

Tiger Nageswara Rao poster

Ravi Teja took to social media account and shared a glimpse into his upcoming film with his fans and followers. He was seen standing in the middle of a railway track as a trail approached him from the back. He was seen flaunting his intense look and piqued fans' interest in his next film. The poster read, "The hunt begins".

Have a look at the Tiger Nageswara Rao poster here

Nupur Sanon recently broke the exciting news about her involvement in the film with her fans online as she took to Instagram. She mentioned she was 'thrilled' to be sharing the news with her followers and wrote, "Thrilled to announce that I will be joining @raviteja_2628 sir for the Massive Hunt in #TigerNageswaraRao. My first ever Pan India Film. Let’s do this biggg!" The poster she shared was of the team welcoming her onboard, which read, "Welcome to the massive hunt Nupur Sanon." The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for her Bollywood debut film Noorani Chehra, in which she will share the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.