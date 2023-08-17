Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja Plays A Notorious Thief, Showsoff His Action Avatar

Ravi Teja, popularly known as Mass Maharaja is all set to star in the movie Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film is touted to be an action drama. The makers have released the first teaser of the film today (August 17).

3 things you need to know

Ravi Teja headlines the film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

The movie will hit theatres on October 20.

It also stars Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon in the lead role.

Ravi Teja is back in action

The makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao have unveiled the first teaser of the movie today (August 17). The film is based on the notorious bandit, Nageswara Rao, who was infamous for his crimes in the 1970s. The teaser opens with a sequence of the thief escaping police custody. This creates havoc in the city, with the police, politicians and civilians living in fear.

Thief Tiger Nageswara Rao is a criminal, but he is not foolish. In the teaser, a character is heard saying that Tiger could have been the best at his work had he entered politics, sports or even defence forces, but, alas he chose the world of crime. A flashback into his past life then goes on to show that there is more than what meets the eye, and maybe it was the world of crime that chose him. Viewers get a faint hint of Ravi Teja’s entry from the film’s teaser. Nevertheless, the first glimpse is enough to raise the audience's anticipation.

Ravi Teja to debut as pan-India star

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada as well as in Telugu globally. The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts which is credited with the production of films like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie, which is scheduled for a Dussehra release (October 20).