'Tiger Tiger' To 'Hunna Hunna': Here's A List Of Popular Songs Sung By Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most talented actors in the Kannada film industry. The actor has given many unforgettable acting performances throughout his career. But apart from being a talented actor, Kichcha Sudeep is also an accomplished singer and has lent his voice for various popular songs. Let us take a look at some of the songs sung by Kichcha Sudeep.

Kichcha Sudeep's songs

1. Tiger Tiger from Tiger

Kichcha Sudeep lent his voice for the hit song Tiger Tiger from the action film Tiger. The lyrics of the song were penned down by Yoganand Muddan while the music was composed by Arjun Janya. The movie featured Pradeep, Nyra Banerjee, Om Puri, K. Shivram, P. Ravishankar, Chikkanna and Sadhu Kokila in prominent roles.

2. Damaru Bole and Deola Deola for Mandya to Mumbai

Kichcha Sudeep served as the playback singer for 2 tracks in the movie. The song Deola Deola is a popular Kannada item number and was composed by Charan Raj. The movie features Rakesh Adiga, Sanjjanaa, and Amrutha Rao in the lead roles.

3. Hunna Hunna for Kotigobba 2

Kichcha Sudeep served as the playback singer for his own movie Kotigobba 2. Hunna Hunna was sung by Kichcha Sudeep and Nithya Menen who is also the female lead of the movie. The lyrics were penned down by V. Nagendra Prasad.

4. Ivale Nanna Hudugi for Naa Panta Kano

Sudeep sang the song Ivale Nanna Hudugi for the action thriller movie Naa Panta Kano. The lyrics of the song were written and composed by S. Narayan. The movie featured Anup Revanna in the lead role.

5. Hale Radio for Kempe Gowda

Kichcha Sudeep was also the lead actor in the movie. The actor was even nominated for the Best Playback Singer Male at Bangalore Times Film Awards for his song Hale radio. The lyrics of the song were written by Yogaraj Bhat while the song was composed by Arjun Janya.

On the acting front, Kichcha will next be seen in the sequel of Kotigobba 2, Kotigobba 3. The film will see Sudeep reprise his role while Madonna Sebastian will be marking her debut in Kannada Cinema. Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and P. Ravi Shankar will also be seen in prominent roles.

IMAGE: KICHCHA SUDEEP'S INSTAGRAM

