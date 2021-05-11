'Time Illa' Movie Cast: A List Of The Actors Who Played Pivotal Roles

The movie, Time Illa, also known as Time Up, is a Tamil language film written and directed by Manu Parthepan. The film released on December 25, 2020. It is a comedy-drama film produced by Kalaiselvan. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is given 30 days to complete a task by an unknown person. If the man fails to do so, he has to face the consequences. Read on to know Time Illa movie cast.

Time Illa movie cast

Mottai Rajendran

Rajendran is one of the lead cast members of Time Illa. Rajendran is a known stunt double and actor in Tamil cinema. He has worked as a stunt double in over 500 films since his debut in 1992. He is also known for his serious and comic roles in Tamil movies. He made his acting debut with the film Pithamagan in 2003 and since then has appeared in several films. His villainous and comedy roles are seen in various South Indian movies. He recently appeared in Trip, Paris Jayaraj, Biskoth, Naanum Single Thaan, Irandam Kuththu, and Dharmaprabhu.

Manu Parthepan

Actor Manu Parthepan is known for his works in Tamil cinema. He played the lead character in the film. Along with being one of the lead Time Illa characters, he also wrote and directed the film. He is now all set to feature in some of his upcoming films including Ini Oru Kaadhal Seivom.

Be so busy Improving your self that you have no time to criticize others #wednesdaythought pic.twitter.com/PKYFijwN0o — manu parthepan (@ManuParthepan) January 20, 2021

Monika Chinnakotla

Monika Chinnakotla plays one of the main Time Illa characters. She made her acting debut with the film Jeeva in 2014. Since then, she has appeared in several Tamil language films. Some of her films include Pagadi Aattam, Genius, Anjelina, Thottu Vidum Thooram, and Thozhar Venkatesan.

The film also features Sketch Abhishek, Aditya Kathir, Suba Raman, Bhagya Devi, Thidiyan, Manohar Subramanian, and Prasanth in the supporting roles. The film's teaser was dropped by the channel Lahari Music by T-series on YouTube on March 13, 2020. The cinematography department was handled by Kani Rajan and Karthikeyan while Dheepan Chakravarthi gave the background score. The film was produced under the banner Kalai entertainment.

IMAGE: STILL FROM TIME ILLA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.