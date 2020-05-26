Times Madhura Deshpande Gave Fashion Goals Through A Series Of Instagram Posts

Madhura Deshpande is a famous face in the Marathi entertainment industry. She started her acting career with Zee Marathi’s show Ase Hey Kanyadaan, which also featured Sharad Ponkshe in the lead role. The small-screen actor recently featured in a short film titled Hidden Camera. Apart from this, Madhura is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She is also quite active on social media and shares many pictures with her fans. She loves playing dress up and often posts stunning pics of her photo sessions which are loved by fans.Take a look at her photographs which will surely give fashion goals to many young girls out there.

Times when Madhura Deshpande gave fashion goals

In the above pictures, Madhura Deshpande is seen donning a bottle green gown with noodle straps. Her stunning dress is secured with an embellished belt. For glam, the actor opted for nude makeup with smokey-eyes. With minimal gold jewellery, a pony-tail and a million-dollar smile, the actor rounded off her look.

In the above pictures, the actor is seen donning a maroon saree with a black coloured blouse. In one of the pictures, she has loosely tied her hair, while in another one, the actor is seen spending her time reading a book. The actor is looking stunning in this attire.

For her another series of pictures, the actor opted for a Maharashtrian look. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a beautiful red saree, which has a golden border all over it. The actor chose to have a perfect Maharashtrian dress-up and hence wore fine pearl jewellery. She completed her look with bold makeup, opting for smokey eyes, dark eyebrows, nude lips and a moon-shaped red bindi.

In the above pictures, Madhura is looking ravishing in a black coloured lace outfit. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black outfit and opted for minimal make-up which completed her look perfectly. She wore a dark brownish red shade for lips, nude eye-shadow and a fine mascara. With messy hair tied loosely and a small gold nose-ring, the actor showed her love for black.

