Manasi Parekh's Adorable Photos With Hubby Parthiv Gohil Shell Out Couple Goals

Manasi Parekh Gohil is a popular actor and singer who is married to Parthiv Gohil, who is also a famous singer and had given his voice for the blockbuster movie, Devdas. The duo first met on the sets of SaReGaMa that aired on Alpha Gujarati. On this reality show, Parthiv was the anchor, and Manasi was the contestant. The duo tied the knot in the year 2008. Take a look at some of their adorable photos posted by Manasi Parekh.

Manasi Parekh Gohil’s pictures with Parthiv Gohil

In the above post, Manasi is seen happily posing with her husband and their cute daughter. The actor posted a beautiful caption with this post which said that before her daughter gets locked in school diaries, she wants her to know the goodness and kindness of the fresh air. She also used the hashtag #worldoftravelswithkids with her post. The post is from their trip to Oshino-Hakkai, Japan.

The second picture is from Meiji-Jingu Temple, Japan. In the post, both can be seen dressed up in casual attire for the trip. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Full marks to the tourist parents for almost hiding sleeping baby to get a good shot in the lovely winter sun #japan #tokyo #meijishrine #nofilter” (sic).

The above post is from their Navratri celebration in which they are seen sharing the stage for a show. The duo had a fabulous night during Navratri, going by her caption. Manasi also thanked her husband and wrote how grateful she was to share the stage with him.

Manasi took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband a happy 13th wedding anniversary. The Golkeri actor once again shared an image of herself singing with hubby at some concert. She captioned the picture by stating, “Happy anniversary to my oldest on stage and off stage partner in crime, co-creator of this magic ball Nirvi, the one and only steady rock @parthivgohil9 #13yearsandcounting”.

Manasi shared a still from Isha Ambani’s wedding at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. The adorable duo hosted the Sangeet ceremony. The Uri actor wrote, “One of the most memorable weekends of our lives .. unreal and out of this world .. and the fact that @parthivgohil9 performed in the day and Beyoncé performed at night made it super-duper special... Thanks so much to the Ambani family for hosting us 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #ambaniwedding #ishaambaniwedding” (sic).

