Times Nithya Menen Gave Fans A Sneak Peek Into The BTS Glimpses Of Her Shoots

Indian actress Nithya Menen has appeared in a number of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films over the course of her career. The actress was last seen in the Telugu language film Ninnila Ninnila which released on Feb 26, 2021. Nithya Menen will next be seen in a number of upcoming films for 2021 like 19(1)(a), Gamanam and Kolaambi. Known for sharing BTS photos from sets, here's a look at some of Nithya Menen's photos shared while filming -

When Nithya Menen's Instagram featured BTS posts

From the sets of 'Psycho'

Nithya Menen's psychological thriller film Psycho released worldwide on Jan 24, 2020. Nithya shared a few posts with her fans from the sets of Psycho while filming in 2019 as well as during promotions for the film in 2020. In 2019, Nithya had shared a photo with director Myskkin, in which the two could be seen sitting on chairs that had their names written on them, looking away from the camera. Nithya shared the post with a long caption, talking about how Myskkin was a "master at his craft" and how excited she was for the role.

In 2020, Nithya shared another post with director Myskkin, along with the director of photography for Psycho from the set. The post was shared after the release of the film. The actress thanked fans for loving the character she played in the film and "all the appreciation", in her caption. Take a look at the posts below.

From the sets of 'Ninnila Ninnila'

In September 2020, Nithya Menen's Instagram featured quite a few images from the sets of Ninnila Ninnila. The actress shared some photos with her co-star Ashok Selvan and others from the cast and crew including a selfie of herself. Nithya's post with Ashok Selvan featured the caption, "Sunday Brunches ... :)) after almost a year !" while the post she had shared with Nikitasha Kapoor read, "Last few pictures with my long hair". The actress posted more pictures from the set giving photo credits to cast members in the caption. Take a look at Nithya Menen's photos below.

Throwback BTS photo from 'Ok Kanmani'

Nithya Menen shared a BTS picture from the sets of Ok Kanmani, back in 2020. The photo featured Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan in their characters' attires. Ok Kanmani released on April 17, 2015; however, the post shared by Menen was from 2014 according to her caption and was probably taken during filming. Nithya had shared the post with the caption, "Aww.. Love this picture ekuuu :) @ekalakhani @dqsalmaan . . .Reposted from @team___e Nov 2014 BTS #OkKanmani". Take a look at the photo below.

From the sets of '19(1)(a)'

Nithya Menen will next be seen in the upcoming Malayalam language film 19(1)(a) which will be directed by Indhu V S and will feature Vijay Sethupathi and Indrajith Sukumaran along with Menen. The actress posted quite a few posts from the sets of 19(1)(a) back in November 2020. Take a look at some of the photos shared by the actress from her upcoming film below.

Image source - Nithya Menen Instagram