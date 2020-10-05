Tirthadeep Roy: Everything You Need To Know About Sai Lokur's Fiancé

Actor Sai Lokur is popularly known as the Bigg Boss Marathi finalist. She recently announced that she got engaged to her fiancé Tirthadeep Roy. Tirthadeep Roy and Sai Lokur's engagement pictures created hype amongst her fans. Her announcement made her fans wonder who Tirthadeep Roy is. Read on to know more about Tirthadeep Roy, Sai Lokur's fiancé.

All about Sai Lokur's to be husband Tirthadeep Roy

Sai Lokur recently shared pictures from her engagement with her fiancé Tirthadeep Roy. Tirthadeep Roy also shared a few pictures and penned a heartwarming caption for the actor. According to SpotboyE, Sai Lokur met Roy on a matrimonial site. Tirthadeep Roy is a Bengali and works for an IT company. He flew down from Bangaluru to her place in Belgaum to meet Sai Lokur.

The couple liked each other’s profiles on the site and decided to meet each other in August. A month later they met and fell in love. On October 3, Sai and Tirthadeep Roy announced their engagement on social media. They even shared a few pictures with their family. Tirthadeep Roy and Sai Lokur's engagement outfits were colour coordinated.

Sai Lokur wore a yellow lehenga with a red dupatta. She accessorised her look with some Indian jewellery. She had a simple middle partitioned look with pink blush cheeks and dark bold lips. Tirthadeep Roy, on the other hand, is seen wearing a yellow sherwani with mojdi. The couple has a small photoshoot during their engagement. Sai Lokur was seen sitting on Tirthadeep's knees while he slid the ring in her finger.

A week ago Sai had shared a picture of her and her fiancé's back while they held each other. She revealed that something was cooking and she finally found her partner. She wrote, "I have every reason to believe that matches are made in heaven. And I finally found mine" She also shared a picture of hugging Tirthadeep and making a goofy face and a heart with her henna-covered hands. She wrote," And here he comes. #mydimpledguy". Take a look:

