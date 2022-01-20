Tollywood Actor Konchada Srinivas Passes Away After Battling Heart Illness

Actor Konchada Srinivas, who was known for his work in the Telugu film industry, has passed away. The artiste, who had worked in films featuring Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and other stars, was 47.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Kasibugga in the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Tollywood actor Konchada Srinivas passes away due to heart ailment

Kochada Srinivas reportedly was diagnosed with a heart ailment after a fall, his family was quoted as saying in reports. The incident took place during the shooting of a film in Hyderabad recently, after which he endured pain in his chest. He was then hospitalised, where tests for his ailment were taken.

As per reports, he was then discharged and he headed to meet his family in Srikakulam district to celebrate the festival of Sankranti, marked over the last weekend. However, he started experiencing difficulties during the festive celebrations.

Following his ill-health, he fell unconscious. He was then taken to the hospital again and following a failure in eliciting a repsonse from him, he was declared dead on arrival.

Konchada Srinivas had worked in numerous Telugu films

The artiste had attained fame for portraying numerous characters with negative shades in his career. He had worked predominantly in action-oriented films, where he would be seen in character roles. Many of his appearances were in the action sequences in these films.

He had worked in films of some of the major names in the Telugu film industry. Some of his notable work was in the films with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Konchada Srinivas had worked with veteran actor Chiranjeevi in the film Shankar Dada MBBS, a remake of Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai MMBS, which released in 2004.

He was also one of the members of the cast of Aadi, which was one of the first hits for RRR star Jr NTR. Prema Kavali was another well-known film in his career, which had released in 2011.

He reportedly starred in over 50 films and TV shows in his career.

Image Credit: Social media