Tollywood Actors Donation For COVID-19 Relief: From Allu Arjun To Nithiin; Check List Here

As the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19, more and more celebrities are coming forward and providing financial aid. From Hollywood to Bollywood, several celebrities can be seen contributing to several COVID relief funds. Adding to the list are these Tollywood actors who did not only provided monetary support but also encourage people to help others.

1. Allu Arjun

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week after donating a large amount of sum to COVID relief. Allu Arjun's donation amassed 1.25 crores as he uploaded a video announcing his donation for COVID relief in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. The actor also urged people to take precautions on a personal level to avoid getting affected by the infection and break the chain of the virus.

2. Prabhas

Baahubali: The Beginning actor Prabhas' COVID-19 donation amassed over 4 crores to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telenagan. According to the reports from Firstpost, the actor donated 3 crores to the PM's relief fund. He also donated another 1 crore to the Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

3. Pawan Kalyan

Adding to the list of Tollywood actors donations for COVID-19 is Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan. The actor took to his Twitter to announce that he had donated 50 lakh to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds. Additional to that, Pawan Kalyan also pledged 1 crore to the PM relief funds.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

4. Mahesh Babu

Maharshi star Mahesh Babu took to his social media to announce his contribution amid pandemic. Praising the government's efforts to fight COVID-19, the actor donated 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Along with the donation, the actor also urged people to abide by the rules.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

5. Nithiin

Rang De actor Nithiin came forward with a helping hand as he took to his Twitter to declare his support for COVID relief. The actor informed his fans that he donated 10 lakhs to CM relief funds to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020

