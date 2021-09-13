Tollywood Drugs Case: Actor Navdeep Pallapolu Arrives At ED Office For Questioning

In the latest development in the Tollywood drugs case, Telugu actor Navdeep arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office on Monday. Republic TV accessed exclusive visuals of Navdeep Pallapolu arriving at ED's Hyderabad office amid heavy security. The actor has been summoned for questioning over his alleged role in the ongoing money laundering probe in connection with the drugs racket. He is said to be close to Telugu actor Rana Daggubati who also came under the scanner of ED sleuths.

As per sources, Navdeep was once the general manager of a pub named F Club. Another accused actor Rakul Preet Singh had transferred a huge amount of money to the pub's account, as per the ED. The agency is said to have summoned 11 Tollywood celebrities this month. They have been asked to appear for questioning from September 2 to 22 on their respective allotted dates.

2017 Tollywood Drug Case

The ED has conducted back-to-back questioning of several accused actors in the 2017 Tollywood drugs case. Last week, actor Rakul Preet Singh was grilled by the ED for more than seven hours. Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati, Charmi Kaur, the ED summoned actor Ravi Teja on Thursday amid heavy security deployment. His questioning went on for more than three hours.

The case dates back to June 2017, when authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket involving 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city. They were allegedly found using high-end drugs. The racket further exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names, now summoned by the ED and popular director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ravi Teja, as their names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket.

(IMAGE: RepublicTV, Navdeep/Instagram)