Top 3 Highest Grossing Tamil Films As Of 2020 | Here's The List

Tamil movies have always been popular amongst the masses. In fact, many of the other language film-industries have remade popular Tamil films in their language. According to reports, 2019 was a better year for the business of Tamil films than in 2018. They produced and directed an exploration of various content, genres, and storylines that impressed the masses. Some of the highest-grossing Tamil films as of 2020 were Bigil, Viswasam, Sarkar among others.

Also read | Best Tamil Films About Female Friendships That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Highest-grossing Tamil films as of 2020:

Bigil

Bigil, the Tamil film that made headlines by crossing Rs. 300 crores mark, starred Kollywood superstar Vijay. Bigil is considered as one of the finest films by Vijay. According to reports, it has been revealed that Bigil was the highest-grossing film of the year 2019 in Tamil Nadu. Bigil is a sports drama that revolves around strong emotional feelings such as heartbreaks and revenge starring Vijay in a double role. Apart from Vijay, the movie cast of Bigil includes Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff. It is directed and written by Atlee Kumar.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal's Tamil Films That All Her Fans Must Watch; See List

Viswasam

Ajith Kumar’s super hit flick Viswasam has come up as a winner by becoming the highest-watched South Indian film on its TV premiere. According to reports citing Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Viswasam, which was a family-action drama, witnessed a massive 1,81,43,000 impressions when it was premiered on TV. As per reports, Viswasam movie has crushed the viewership that ‘Baahubali’ enjoyed, which was, 1,70, 70,000. If we talk about the box office figures, Viswasam, directed by Siva, is reported to have grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Also read | Amala Paul: Best Tamil Films Of The 'Mynaa' Actress You Should Not Miss

Sarkar

Sarkar was a super hit Tamil film that flabbergasted the audiences with its genre and acting skills of the stars. The lead role in Sarkar was played by Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Vijay's character, Sundar Ramasamy, is seen taking matters into his hands to bring about a revolution and show the people what is the real Sarkar (government). Sarkar was helmed by A R Murugadoss and was one of the highest-grossing films in the Tamil Nadu cinema, grossing Rs.130 crores.

Also read | Sarkar Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay-Keerthy Suresh Starrer To Give 'Thugs Of Hindostan' Competition This Diwali

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.