Tovino Thomas' 2018 Creates Box Office History: Know Top Grossers Of Indian Film Industry

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth teamed up for the Tamil film 2.0., whose reported box office collection is around Rs 800 crore.
Aamir Khan's Dangal is the highest grossing film in Bollywood, and has a box office collection of ₹2,024 crore worldwide.
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is the biggest film in Tollywood, with collections of Rs 1,810 crore.
Kannada film KGF Chapter 2, which features actor Yash, is the highest grossing film in the Sandalwood film industry with a collection of Rs 1,200 crore.
Malayalam film 2018 about Kerala floods currently stands at the box office collection of Rs 138 crore, and is the highest-grossing film ever in Mollywood.
Carry On Jatta 2 is the highest-grossing Punjabi movie and it was made with a budget of Rs. 11.50 crores. However, it earned Rs 57.67 crore and ran for six weeks.