Tovino Thomas' 2018 Creates Box Office History: Know Top Grossers Of Indian Film Industry

Malayalam film 2018 became the highest-grossing film ever in Mollywood. Here are the other Indian titles who are top-grossers in respective film industries.

Nitish Vashishtha
Robot 2.0.
Image: 2point.o/Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth teamed up for the Tamil film 2.0., whose reported box office collection is around Rs 800 crore. 

Dangal
Image: sanyamalhotra_

Aamir Khan's Dangal is the highest grossing film in Bollywood, and has a box office collection of ₹2,024 crore worldwide. 

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Image: baahubalimovie/Instagram

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is the biggest film in Tollywood, with collections of Rs 1,810 crore. 

KGF: Chapter 2
Image: thenameisyash/Instagram

Kannada film KGF Chapter 2, which features actor Yash, is the highest grossing film in the Sandalwood film industry with a collection of Rs 1,200 crore. 

2018 Movie
Image: 2018movieofficial/Instagram

Malayalam film 2018 about Kerala floods currently stands at the box office collection of Rs 138 crore, and is the highest-grossing film ever in Mollywood. 

Carry on Jatta 2
Image: IMDb

Carry On Jatta 2 is the highest-grossing Punjabi movie and it was made with a budget of Rs. 11.50 crores. However, it earned Rs 57.67 crore and ran for six weeks.

Amazon Obhijaan
Image: IMDb

Amazon Obhijaan is officially the highest-grossing film of all time in the Bengali language. This movie was a sequel to the film Chander Pahar. This movie earned Rs. 48crorese across the globe.

