Tovino Thomas & Keerthy Suresh Commence Shooting For Malayalam Project 'Vaashi'

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen taking on roles alongside each other in Vaashi. The duo began shooting for the film on Sunday and a picture of them holding the clipboard of the film made its way online. The upcoming Malayalam film will be helmed by Vishnu G Raghav and Keerthy Suresh was over the moon to finally be shooting for it.

Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh commence shoot for Vaashi

The production company of the film took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh as the duo began shooting for Vaashi. They were seen holding the clipboard from either side and as they smiled from ear to ear. Keerthy was seen in a white kurta and baby blue dupatta, while Tovino wore an off-white kurta.

Keerthy Suresh had earlier posted glimpses from the pooja (prayer) conducted ahead of the shoot. She mentioned how excited she was and said that was looking forward to being on the sets of the film for the next few months. The caption read, "The excitement begins! Here's the team of Vaashi, our next Malayalam film, lighting the lamp. Looking forward to a lovely shoot over the next few months!"

Apart from Vaashi, Keerthy Suresh has several other films in the pipeline including Sarkaru Vaari Paata, in which she will star alongside Mahesh Babu. The action flick is set for a Ugadi 2022 release and will make its way to the big screen on April 1, 2022.

Keerthy was last seen in Good Luck Sakhi, in which she played the role of a girl famous for bringing bad luck to those who live around her. The plot sees her take matters into her own hands and turn her life around by getting trained in rifle shooting. The actor also took on a role in Annaatthe alongside Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu and others.

Tovino Thomas, on the other hand, will soon be seen venturing into the superhero genre with Minnal Murali. Helmed by Basil Joseph, the film will release on December 24. The actor was recently seen in Kala, which premiered on the Telugu movie streaming app, Aha.

