Tovino Thomas Announces 'Kala' Will Be Released On Amazon Prime Video

Tovino Thomas starrer Kala hit the theatres in Kerala on March 25, 2021. The film initially released in theatres instead of digital platforms, as per the COVID guidelines of the Ministry of Entertainment and Broadcasting. However, Tovino Thomas recently announced the film will now be available on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video via Instagram.

Tovino Thomas announces Kala coming soon on Prime Video

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle on May 19, 2021, to announce the release of Kala on Amazon Prime Video. He shared two posters of the film in his post as the film will be available both in Malayalam and Tamil language. The posters read "SOON" at the top.

Kala on Prime Video

Today, on May 20, 2021, Tovino Thomas shared another poster of the film and announced that the film is available on Amazon Prime. In the caption, he wrote, "Streaming Now !!". Actor Samyukta Hornad came forward to comment on the post. While replying to Tovino's caption, she wrote, "Watching now" and added a few white-heart emojis with her comment. Film writer Mathukkutty also commented on Tovino Thomas' Instagram post with "Welcome home".

Tovino also took to his Instagram stories to post a screenshot of the film streaming on Amazon Prime. He added a direct link to the OTT platform in the story with the Swipe Up feature. Take a look at Tovino Thomas' story.

The plot of Kala and other details

The action thriller film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role of Shaji. The plot of the film revolves around Shaji and his love for his pet dog. However, after his beloved dog's death, Shaji finds himself in between a conflict, which leads to an ample amount of violence. The makers of the film were reportedly asked to cut down some violence in the film. The makers, instead, decided to release the film with an 'A' certification. Apart from Tovino Thomas, Kala movie stars Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor, Lal, Bibin Perumbillikunnel, and Pramod Velliyanad in supporting roles. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.6 on 10.

IMAGE: TOVINO THOMAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.