Tovino Thomas Casts His Vote For Kerala Legislative Assembly Elections; Urges Fans To Vote

The Kerala Legislative Assembly elections 2021 commenced on April 6, 2021. The elections are held to elect 140 MLAs for Kerala Legislative Assembly. Along with the citizens, several Malayalam cinema celebrities also went to cast their vote. Indian actor Tovino Thomas shared a photo of his inked finger to ask his followers to cast their vote wisely.

Tovino Thomas casts his vote

Indian actor Tovino Thomas recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his inked index finger. The actor urges his followers to vote wisely for their future. In the caption, the actor wrote 'It's a right, it's a duty!' and added '#votewisely' and '#voteforyourfuture'.

Fans of the Oru Kuprasidha Payyan actor reacted to the post. Within a few hours, Tovino Thomas' Instagram was filled with likes and comments. The post received over 260 thousand likes and 1,700 comments. Fans commented with 'love' and 'heart' emoticons on the post.

Another picture of the actor after he cast his vote is getting viral over the internet. The Kilometers And Kilometers actor posed for a photo showing his index finger after voting. The actor wore a black coloured shirt, mask and goggles.

About Tovino Thomas' Kala

Tovino Thomas recently appeared in the Malayalam-language film Kala. The film premiered on March 25, 2021, in theatres. The film cast Tovino Thomas and Sumesh Moor in the lead roles. It also cast Divya Pillai and Lal in supporting roles. The film is co-written by Rohith V. S. and Yadhu Pushpakaran. The director of the film is Rohith V. S.

Read Tovino Thomas' trivia

Indian actor Tovino Thomas is known for his works in Malayalam cinema. The actor made his acting debut with Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012 and since then has worked in several movies. He also won the Filmfare Award for his supporting role in Ennu Ninte Moideen. Tovino Thomas' movies include Mayanadi, Forensic, Kalki, Kilometers And Kilometers, Theevandi, Luca, Maari 2, Godha, Lucifer, Uyare, Guppy, and Tharangam. The actor will also appear in Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Kurup. The release date of Kurup has not been revealed yet.

