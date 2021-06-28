Tovino Thomas Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Luca', Shares Poster Of The Malayalam Drama Film

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently took to his Instagram account to celebrate 2 years of Luca. The actor shared the poster of the film where he is seen sitting with co-star Ahaana Krishna. The movie was released in the year 2019 and the actor played the lead role of Luca.

Tovino Thomas celebrates 2 years of Luca

While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "2 years of Luca [red heart emoticon]". The comments section is filled with his fans leaving heart emoticons. Take a look at the poster shared by Tovino Thomas as well as the screenshot of some of the comments left by his fans and followers below.

(Image Courtesy: Tovino Thomas' Instagram post)

More about Luca cast

The Malayalam movie is directed by Arun Bose and produced by Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain. The cast features Tovino Thomas as Luca, Ahaana Krishna as Niharika Banerjee a.k.a. Niha, Hansika Krishna as young Niharika, Nithin George as Akbar Hussein, Anwar Shereef as Aloshi, Neethu Bala as Jannet, Rajesh Sharma as Sivan Ashan, Vinitha Koshy as Fathima, Sooraj S Kurup as Sooraj and many more. The story revolves around a diary that plays the role of a storyteller and tells the story of Luca and Niharika.

Tovino plays the role of a talented scrap artist with a very small circle of friends who also has anger issues. He expresses his anger in violent streaks when something irritates him. He then meets Niharika and lets her stay as a paying guest at his place and forms a close relationship with her. The two balance each other's life and things go south when Luca is diagnosed with cancer. The twist enters the story after it was suspected that Niharika commits suicide. The movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

More about Tovino Thomas

The actor made his debut in the year 2012 with the Malayalam film Prabhuvinte Makkal. Since then he has appeared in 20+ movies including ABCD, 7th Day, Charlie, Style, Ezra, Maradona, Maari 2 and many more. He was last seen in Kala alongside Sumesh Moor that was released earlier this year.

IMAGE: Still from Luca

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.