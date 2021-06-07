Tovino Thomas Celebrates 2 Years Of Movie 'Virus' By Sharing Pic Of The Entire Team

The medical thriller film Virus was released back in 2019 and was a critical and commercial success. As the movie completed two years of its release on June 7th, the lead actor of the movie Tovino Thomas' Instagram featured a post dedicated to the team of Virus. Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram and celebrated 2 years of Virus movie as he shared a picture of the entire team.

Tovino Thomas celebrates 2 years of Virus

Virus is a Malayalam-language medical thriller movie based on the real-life events of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The movie features an ensemble cast of Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, Jinu Joseph, Sreenath Bhasi, Dileesh Pothan, Rima Kallingal, Madonna Sebastian, Ramya Nambeeshan, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Revathi. The movie, upon its release, received critical acclaim and was a major box office success. As the movie turned 2 this year, Tovino Thomas shared a picture of the entire team and commemorated the occasion. Tovino's caption read "2 Years Of VIRUS !! #virusthemovie #weexisttocoexist".

Fans were all hearts as Tovino celebrated 2 years of his movie and left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Tovino Thomas celebrates his son's first birthday

Tovino Thomas recently shared pictures of the birthday celebration of his son as he turned one. The actor shared rare family photos of his wife, daughter, and son. In his caption, he wrote that his son was a silver lining for him as he was born during the pandemic. Tovino's caption read "Happy Birthday My Boy. You arrived during the last lockdown, becoming our silver lining then. We're again locked down a year later, but for me, it's been a blessing in a way - I was able to spend a whole lot of time with you this one year. And what could be more valuable than time! Wishing you happier returns of the day."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the superhero movie Minnal Murali and the movie will also feature Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan. Tovino will also be seen in the biographical crime drama Kurup based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup.

IMAGE: TOVINO THOMAS' INSTAGRAM

