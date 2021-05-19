Tovino Thomas Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Godha' With An Adorable Throwback Picture; View Here

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas recently took to social media to celebrate four years of his hit film, Godha. He posted a delightful picture on the occasion where can be seen having a fun moment with director Basil Joseph and senior co-star Renji Panicker. Tovino has also expressed his excitement through the caption for the post, tagging the three artists who are in the picture. Fans can be seen reliving the film Godha in the comments section of the post while speaking highly of the film’s plot and performances.

Tovino Thomas celebrates 4 years of Godha

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas recently took to Instagram to share a sweet picture with his Godha team and fans have been loving its nostalgic effect. In the photograph shared, he can be seen embracing director Basil Joseph and actor Renji Panicker, in a tight hug. All three artists are spotted wearing a bright smile across their faces while the candid shot is taken. Actor Tovino can be seen getting crushed between the two while he looks directly at the camera with a quirky look on his face.

In the monochrome picture shared, Tovino Thomas can be seen spotted wearing a floral shirt which has been topped up with a black leather shirt. Renji Panicker, on the other hand, is seen wearing a simple shirt with a pair of thick-rimmed glasses.

In the comments section of the post, Tovino Thomas has mentioned that it has been four years since the film Godha hit the theatres. He also mentioned that he is having a moment in the picture, alongside the two talented artists. The film Godha hit the theatres in 2017. Punjabi actor Wamiqa Gabbi also played a key role in the film. Have a look at the post on Tovino Thomas’ Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people can be seen remembering the Malayalam sports drama film. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: TOVINO THOMAS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.