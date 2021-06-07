Tovino Thomas Celebrates Son's Birthday With Family; Shares Glimpses From The Bash

Tovino Thomas recently dropped in some delightful glimpses of his family from his son’s birthday bash. The actor also shared a heartfelt note for his son who turned a year old and reminisced the time when he was born. He even stated that the lockdown became a blessing for him as he could spend more time with him.

Tovino Thomas’ son, Tahaan, turns 1

Tovino Thomas recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of his family fun as they celebrated his son, Tahaan’s first birthday. In the first one, he can be seen with his family consisting of his wife, his daughter and his son. As he held his son in his arms, he was seen blowing away the candles wearing a cute two-piece suit with a bow tie. The photo also depicted how Tovino Thomas and his entire family were twinning with each other as they chose to wear similar coloured attire. In the second one, they all can be seen with blissful smiles on their faces as the camera captured them. The photos also depicted how Tahaan Thomas’ son birthday bash consisted of a cute birthday cake and a handmade collage of his photos. The table was also filled with yummy looking cupcakes with his son’s name written on the front. The next photo showcased a cute father-son moment in which Tovino can be seen holding his son in his arms while gazing into his eyes with love. In the end, a cute family picture was added in which they all posed together.

In the caption, Tovino Thomas first wished his son a happy birthday and recalled the time when he was born during the first lockdown. He then stated that he became a silver lining for them. The actor also added that they were again locked down a year later and it was a blessing for him in a way as he was able to spend a whole lot of time with his son for a year. He also shared that nothing could ever be valuable than time and wished his son many happy returns of the day.

Tovino Thomas’ Instagram post received numerous reactions from his fans as well as his peers from the industry. Many of them poured in cute birthday wishes for Tovino Thomas’ son while others added heart symbols to send lots of love his way. Have a look at some of the reactions to Tovino Thomas’ Instagram post.

IMAGE: TOVINO THOMAS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.