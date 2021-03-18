Tovino Thomas Confirms The Release Date Of His Upcoming Movie 'Kala'

Actor Tovino Thomas took to Instagram to share a new update on his upcoming film Kala. Tovino Thomas shared a fresh poster of Kala and announced the release date of the film. In the photo, Tovino Thomas can be seen embracing Divya Pillai. In the caption, he confirmed that the film is going to release in theatres on March 25, 2021.

Tovino Thomas confirms the release date of Kala

Fans showered immense love on the new poster. The post garnered more than 75,000 likes on Instagram and over seven hundred comments. Several fans commented that they waiting for the release of the movie while several others showered their love through emojis. Check out some of the reactions below.

Kala is an upcoming adventure thriller helmed by Rohit VS. The story has been written by Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohit VS. The film is produced by Siju Mathews and Navis Xaviour. Tovino Thomas is going to play the role of the protagonist in the movie, and director Lal will also play a crucial role in the movie. Divya Pillai is all set to play the role of the female lead in the movie.

Tovino Thomas' filmography

Tovino Thomas made his debut with the popular 2012 movie Prabhuvinte Makkal. He then appeared in several movies like ABCD and August Club. In 2015, Tovino won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role Perumpparambil Appu in Ennu Ninte Moideen. His cameo appearance in Charlie received a positive response from the audience. his several other films like Oru Mexican Aparatha, Godha, and Tharangam also received a good response from the audience. His double role in Style was appreciated by everyone. His role in Mayanadhi as Mathews gained critical acclaim and an amazing response from the audience. His role in Maari 2, Lucifer, Uyare, Ente Ummante Peru, Virus, and Forensic made him very popular and garnered immense love from the audience. He is currently working in several movies like Minnal Murali, Kurup, Naaradan, and Kane Kane. He was last seen in the movie Kilometers and Kilometers in which he played the role of Josemon.

Image Credits: Tovino Thomas's Instagram

