Tovino Thomas Exudes Hope On 'Minnal Murali'; Calls It 'biggest Movie' Of His Career

Netflix is set to welcome Tovino Thomas-starrer superhero actioner Minnal Murali onto its platform on Friday. The movie marks the Malayalam film industry's foray into the superhero genre and was delayed many times owing to the curbs from the pandemic. Opening up on the experience of working in the movie, Tovino called it the 'biggest movie' of his career.

Tovino Thomas talks about his upcoming movie Minnal Murali

In an interview with ANI, Tovino Thomas got candid about his upcoming superhero movie and said, "Minnal Murali will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because, for a movie that's two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there."

Coming to his character from the movie, he added, "In terms of challenges playing the role, it was really fulfilling to pull off 4 different looks in the film and play a character that has a crazy journey from being a common man to a superhero. Getting a team that was 100% committed to bringing out the best from what we had on paper, was one of the biggest blessings we had."

In the movie, Tovino plays the role of a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie chronicles his journey from an ordinary guy into the superhero that his village needs and combats unexpected foes. Director Basil Joseph also spoke exuded hope for his upcoming film and said, "We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action."

Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese and Guru Somasundaram playing pivotal roles. The film was set for a theatrical release in late-2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic. In September 2021, the makers announced that the film will be released directly through the streaming platform Netflix on December 24, 2021. The film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi languages.

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas