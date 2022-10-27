Tovino Thomas 'feels Blessed' As He Completes 10 Years In The Industry, Actor Pens Note

Actor Tovino Thomas has completed 10 years in the industry. The 33-year-old is touted as one of the most prominent actors in the Malayalam industry. He made his debut in 2012 with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal. His breakthrough roles were in the films ABCD (2013), 7th Day (2014) and Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015). He starred as the titular character in the Netflix superhero film Minnal Murali (2021).

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tovino Thomas shared a video of some of the clips from his films. He also shared a heartfelt note in which he expressed gratitude for the love he received from his family members, friends, colleagues and well-wishers. Thomas also promised to give the audience the best he can in the coming years.

'I feel I couldn’t have been blessed more in these years': Tovino Thomas

"This day, 10 years ago, ‘Prabhuvinte Makkal’ got released. And life changed. It was a journey till then, and it has been quite another one since that day. I had the good fortune to be part of 43 films as an actor and work as an assistant director in one," he wrote in the caption.

Tovino further added, "Looking back, I feel I couldn’t have been blessed more in these years - by the love from my family & friends, by the support of my colleagues & well-wishers, by the cheers of fans & cinema lovers... Of course, the other side did its wonders too - the criticism, ridicule, trolls..."

"Today, my thanks is towards EVERYONE who has played any part in my whole life, and not just in these 10 years. I believe each day has been an achievement because I was able to move forward. 10 years is of course special, but I sincerely hope there is more road ahead, more to grasp and deliver back to my dear folks. Keep the love coming. I’ll give my best to you, in return.

Lots of love- Tovi," the actor concluded.

Tovino Thomas was last seen in Thallumaala, which hit the theatres on August 12, this year. Helmed by Khalid Rahman, the film has been written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza. It stars Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas