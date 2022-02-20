Tovino Thomas Indulges In Fun 'break Time' On Sets Of Political Thriller 'Naradan'; Watch

After impressing fans with his latest Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali, superstar Tovino Thomas is gearing up for the release of the upcoming project Naradan. Billed as a political thriller, the film will see Tovino stepping into the shoes of a TV journalist called Chandraprakash. Apart from Tovino, Anna Ben will be portraying the role of an advocate named Shakira Muhammed, while others like Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and Navas Vallikunnu will also take on important roles.

Tovino recently treated fans with a fun BTS clip from the film's sets, where he can be seen fiddling around with a wooden toy. The clip also showcases the film's crew cheering for him as he aces the fun game. Fans responded to the BTS video with fire emoticons, while his co-star Anna Ben also dropped a goofy comment.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 20, the Minnal Murali star uploaded the brief clip as he plays around with the Japanese Kendama on the film's sets. In the caption, he mentioned, "When Jaison gives way for Chandraprakash. Some break time fun on the set of Naradan with Kendama!" Take a look.

While fans showered love on their beloved star's post, his Naradan co-star Anna quipped, "Ooohhoo, well we both know who won."

Meanwhile, the film's release date was announced earlier this month with an intriguing poster showcasing Tovino's intense avatar. The film, whose release was on halt due to a spike in COVID cases, is set to come out on March 3. Helmed by Aashiq Abu, the film is being bankrolled by Abu, Rima Kallingal, and Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of OPM Cinemas.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi alongside Keerthy Suresh. The duo's first look from the film was dropped recently by makers, showcasing them as lawyers. "Presenting the first look my next in Malayalam! #Vaashi I am so excited for you all to see what we have made and cannot wait for all of you to watch it," Keerthy wrote along with the first look poster.

