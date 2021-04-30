Tovino Thomas' Latest Instagram Picture Is A Tip For Parents In Keeping Their Kids Busy

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is currently taking some time off work and is spending quality time with his family and kids. Going by his recent social media stories, the Forensic actor is enjoying his vacay at a resort in Munnar, Kerala. While in today's technological times, it is very difficult for parents to keep their young kids off electronic devices, Tovino in his latest Instagram story gave a glimpse into how he keeps his daughter busy which is a tip for parents.

Tovino Thomas shares a glimpse of his vacay life

In the photo shared, Tovino and his daughter are seated outdoors on chairs with a table in front of them. While the actor seems to be watching some video on his phone, Tovino Thomas' daughter, Izza on the other hand has a pair of binoculars with her and appears to be lost in birdwatching. It is refreshing to see that the young girl is more interested in watching the nature that is surrounding her in the hills of Munnar instead of being engrossed inside a mobile phone like most kids are today.

Pictures from Tovino Thomas' latest vacation

Other than this, the actor has been treating his fans with pictures from his recent vacation. Taking to his Instagram stories, Tovino had earlier shared a mirror selfie in which he was seen smiling at the camera, he also shared a boomerang video of the beautiful sky and also gave his fans a look into what his hotel room looks like from outside. Take a look.

About Tovino Thomas' movies and upcoming projects

Tovino made his debut in 2012 with the Malayalam movie Prabhuvinte Makkal. Post that the actor got to feature in several hit Malayalam movies like Ennu Ninte Moideen. Uyare, Mayanadi, Theevandi, Lucifer and many more. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Forensic alongside Mamta Mohandas. The movie was received well by the audience and became a box office hit.

The actor has a lot of movies lined up that will be releasing in 2021 and 2022. He will be starring the movies Kala, Kurup, Minnal , Kaanekkaane, Vazhakku, Naaradan, Karachi81 and Thallumala. In October 2020, Tovino was severely injured while shooting for his upcoming movie Kala and was hospitalised for a few weeks for the same.

