Tovino Thomas Laughs As He Recalls Practising His 'ghata Wrestling Skills' On Film Crew

On Thursday morning, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas took to his social media platform to repost a funny throwback photo of himself. Upon seeing the photo, the actor was quickly reminded of his wrestling skills that he couldn’t stop sharing with his Instagram family. It so happened that Tovino Thomas was tagged on an Instagram story of one of his acquaintances.

Tovino Thomas’ Ghata wrestling skills

As soon as the picture caught the attention of the star, he immediately reposted it enunciating that he clearly remembers the moment. The actor said, “Hahaha I remember this! I used to practise my ghata wrestling skills on everyone in the sets”. In the picture, Tovino Thomas appears to have pulled off a sweeping move on his opponent. Tovino Thomas seemingly defeated the fellow person, who can be seen laying down on the grass. Here’s taking a quick look at the picture shared by the Malayalam star:

This photo comes just days after Tovino celebrated 4 years of his hit sports comedy film, Godha. The wrestling picture might have been clicked while the shooting of Godha, as the premise of the film features Thomas as a wrestler. The actor posted a delightful picture on the occasion where he can be seen sharing a fun moment with director Basil Joseph and senior co-star Renji Panicker. In the picture, all the three artists embrace each other in a warm hug and all of them have donned a bright smile in the candid monochromatic photo. Tovino Thomas is crushed between the two as he gazes at the camera. Check out the post shared by him here:

The actor was last seen in director Rohith VS’ psychological thriller film Kala alongside Divya Pillai on the professional front. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam biographical crime drama film, Kurup. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, the multi-starrer film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. Apart from Kurup, the Charlie star has a dozen projects in the pipeline including Minnal Murali, Kaanekkaane, Naaradan, Vazhakku, Thallumala, and more.

(Image: Tovino Thomas' Instagram)

