Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali' Now One Of Netflix's Most-streamed Indian Projects: Report

Tovino Thomas was most recently seen in Netflix's action-adventure film Minnal Murali, which was hailed by viewers across the country. As per a recent report by BollywoodLife, the superhero film has broken several records on the online streaming platform and has been doing exceedingly well since its release. The film is now one of Netflix's most viewed South Indian films and the most viewed Malayalam movie on the platform.

The publication learnt that the film is currently one of the OTT giant's most viewer Indian projects. BollywoodLife also reported that the film grabbed the attention of several viewers internationally as well and did not only do well in India but across the world. The film was all about Jaison, a tailor by profession, who wishes to migrate to the United States. However, on Christmas Eve, fate has something much more interesting in store for the youngster. His life turns upside down when he and a fellow villager Selvan are hit by a lightning bolt, which leaves them charged with superpowers.

The film will soon be out with a sequel and the actor confirmed the same in conversation with OTTPlay when he opened up about his lifestyle changes owing to his newly found role of a superhero. He mentioned that the role required him to build his physique. He mentioned that his lifestyle and diet had to change as well so he could do justice to his part in the film. He also mentioned that he needs to continue being in shape and is looking forward to the next part.

The actor will soon be seen in Vaashi and recently wrapped up his shoot for the upcoming project. He will be seen sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh in the film and called her an 'amazing co-star' as he announced the film had wrapped up its shoot. He uploaded pictures with her and also with the director of the movie, Vishnu G Raghav. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap at Vaashi! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as a director. I wish the world for you brother! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable"

Super happy to have joined hands with buddy #vishnuraghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother ! And thanks to the amazing Co-star @KeerthyOfficial and the cast and crew for making #Vaashi most memorable 😊 pic.twitter.com/UqBD34x4vF — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) January 20, 2022

