'Similar To Godha,' Say Netizens After Watching Tovino And Basil's 'Minnal Murali' Teaser

On Monday, August 31, the first teaser of Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali was launched online. The 69-second teaser gives a peek into the life of a youngster, who possesses superpowers. Minnal Murali teaser has managed to impress netizens who are raving about Tovino Thomas' adorable look and the concept of the upcomer. A few social media users also drew a parallel between Tovino Thomas and director Basil Joseph's previous collaboration Godha (2017) and Minnal Murali. Here's how the internet reacted to Minnal Murali's teaser.

Fan reaction to Minnal Murali teaser:

After watching #mardkodardnahihota I really need that kind movie (old cinema stuffs with supernatural talent with hilarious comedy )



Looks like I got one now #MINNALMURALI @ttovino @iBasil — I🐦 (@InternetBirdI) August 31, 2020

#MinnalMurali starring @ttovino seems like an attempt at developing the superhero genre in Indian films that is still at its infancy globally!



Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota provided a fresh concept of developing home grown heroes!



This one looks inventive & like so much fun! pic.twitter.com/sLoqK59ZY6 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 31, 2020

All details about Minnal Murali cast and other details

Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, also features actors like Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and others in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Basil Joseph with whom Tovino Thomas worked last in 2017. The Tovino Thomas starrer is touted to be a superhero flick written by Arun AR and Justin Mathew. The cinematography is handled by Sameer Thahir, and Livingston Mathew will be editing the film. The movie is produced by Sophia Paul under her banner Weekend Blockbusters. The Tovino Thomas starrer is slated to hit the marquee in the coming months.

