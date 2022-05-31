Last Updated:

Tovino Thomas, Nimisha Sajayan To Feature In Biju Damodaran's Movie 'Adrishya Jalakangal'

South stars Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan are all set to once again reunite with each other after four years for the suspense thriller movie 'Adrishya Jalakangal.'

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Actors Tovino Thomas and Nimisha Sajayan will be reuniting after four years for the suspense thriller movie "Adrishya Jalakangal", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Thomas, star of “Minnal Murali”, and Sajayan of “The Great Indian Kitchen” fame, has previously worked on crime-thriller “Oru Kuprasidha Payyan” (2018).

"Adrishya Jalakangal" is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers.

Directed by Dr. Biju Kumar Damodaran, the upcoming feature film will depict war as a man-made disaster.

The movie will explore society's struggles for existence, love, peace, justice, relations, and sanity through its character, the press release said.

Damodaran, best known for directing National Award-winning feature "Veettilekkulla Vazhi", "Perariyathavar" and "Valiya Chirakulla Pakshikal", said his aim is to present social and cultural viewpoints through his cinema.

“‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ has a treatment that will smoothly mix reality with surrealistic notions and visuals. My goal in filmmaking is to create works that are artistically and aesthetically superior, all at a time while asserting our strong social and cultural stands,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Radhika Lavu, founder-producer of Ellanar Films, said her team is eager to share the world of “Adrishya Jalakangal”.

“Windows open to a whole new world of imagination and are often used in art to symbolise hope, change and daring to explore. Our story of ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ is about those invisible windows which open to positivity and probability. It’s a path to gain perspective about something that has escaped our comprehension,” she said.

“Adrishya Jalakangal” will soon start filming. 

