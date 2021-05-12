Tovino Thomas Pays Tribute To Nurses On International Nurses Day, Calls Them 'superheroes'

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas took to Instagram to share a special post for frontline workers who have been fighting Covid-19. Since 1965, May 12th is celebrated as Internation Nurses Day, in honour of nurses who are the backbone of the medical system. And in times like these, Nurses are one of the most important frontline workers who should be celebrated for their endurance and spirit of service for fighting Covid. Check out Tovino Thomas' Instagram post below

Tovino Thomas' Instagram post on Nurses Day

Tovino Thomas shared a graphic image and wrote, "Happy International Nurses Day ❤️ #superheroes", in the caption. The image he shared had some meaningful graphics which denoted that Nurses are Therapists, Advocates, Friends, Teachers, Healers, Heroes, Cheerleaders and Listeners. He summed it all up and wrote that are ‘Superheroes’, in general. The actor was tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. Later, he informed on Instagram that he had tested negative and was recovering.

Tovino Thomas' latest post received a lot of love and appreciation from his fans. An Instagram user left a long comment praising the nurses. He wrote, "To all our nurses.❤️ The world believe in you .u r the most trusted proffesion in the world🌎 ,no matter how some people react at your work nd deny ur worth ,the only one u can fillup is with respect love nd care. U r the best, nd u r doing ur best to "HUMINITY" nothing is worth for ur work nd our words are even small in ur sacrifices..💔

Proud to be a part in u🙌🏼💕 HAPPY NURSES DAY TO OUR WARRIOR S🙌🏼🥰"(sic). Many of his other fans left emojis under his post in the comment section, praising his initiative.

More about Tovino Thomas' movies

Tovino Thomas was last seen in the film Kala directed by Rohith which starred Sumesh Moor along with Tovino. He will now be seen in an upcoming biographical crime drama film Kurup directed by Srinath Rajendran and will star alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Sobhita Dhulipalla in the film.

IMAGE: TOVINO THOMAS' INSTAGRAM

