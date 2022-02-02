Tovino Thomas Recalls Serious Internal Injury During 'Kala'; 'Was In ICU For 2 Days'

Actor Tovino Thomas is currently riding high on the success of his latest Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali. Known for his versatility, Thomas has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors of the South film industry, and with his upcoming releases, the actor shows no signs of stopping in his career. Recently, Thomas opened up about the time when he got seriously injured during the filming of the 2021 thriller Kala which landed him in the Intensive Care Unit for two days.

Tovino Thomas recalls serious injury during Kala

In an interview with Subhash K Jha via Bollywood Hungama, the Minnal Murali star revealed that he got a serious internal injury to a vein under his large intestine which ended in developing as a serious blood clot. Initially, the actor tolerated the pain, however, he revealed that he could not even stand up the next day. He further revealed that the injury landed him in the ICU for two days where he had to spend his time alone.

Although the actor was on painkillers, Thomas revealed that he was 'energetic' and was 'forced to lie down' without a phone or a book to read. With no one to talk to, the actor stated that he fell 'into his thoughts' with the ceiling as his sole view. Interestingly, the 33-year-old stated that he clicked a picture of that ceiling and set it as his wallpaper. Talking about his thoughts during his isolated time in ICU, Thomas stated that he pondered 'it's not necessary that someone else's success is my success'.

Additionally, he seriously pondered overusing body doubles more than he had used before. Reasoning with the conclusion, he said, ''Not that their life is not valuable but they are trained to not get hurt,'' He also revealed that he was not allowed to fight for two months.

More on Tovino Thomas

The actor recently celebrated ten years in cinema by posting a heartfelt note to extend his gratitude towards his fans and admirers who supported his journey. He wrote, ''I am taking a moment of gratitude to thank every single person, no matter how big or small, who in some way or the other has been part of my journey. It has been one heck of a ride and I wouldn’t want it any other way.''