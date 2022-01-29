Tovino Thomas Reflects On Completing 10 Years In Cinema; Says 'my Life Has Changed'

Actor Tovino Thomas who rose to fame from the Malayalam film Minnal Murali has completed 10 years in the industry. January 29 holds big importance in the actor's life as on this day, in 2012 he faced a film camera for the first time.

Since then there is no turning back and the actor is doing a commendable job, adding outstanding performances to his filmographic resume, to mark the special occasion of him completing 10 years in cinema, Thomas took to his social media handle to express gratitude to those who were a part of his journey.

Tovino Thomas completes 10 years in cinema

The Ezra actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him posing in a mirror for a film's shot. Sharing the picture, Thomas penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude, he wrote "10 years ago, on this exact day, I stood in front of a movie camera for the very first time.10 years and a whole lot of movies and characters have passed."

He further added how cinema has changed his life and how he trying to improve as an actor, adding to which he says, "Today, my life has changed, Cinema has changed and so many things are different but, my excitement and love for cinema has only grown every single day. I am aware that there is always scope for improvement. There is always space to make it better. I also know that I am willing to put in what it takes to get better every single day."



He also expresses his gratitude for those who were a part of his journey. He wrote "I am taking a moment of gratitude to thank every single person, no matter how big or small, who in some way or the other has been part of my journey. It has been one heck of a ride and I wouldn’t want it any other way." He also expressed his excitement for his upcoming projects.

Here take a look at his post-

Tovino Thomas on the work front

For the unversed, Tovino Thomas made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Prabhuvinte Makkal in 2012. He is well known for his role in films like Guppy, Godha, Mayanadhi, Maradona, Theevandi, Uyare Virus. Recently, he garnered a lot of attention for his film Minnal Murali on Netflix. Tovino is next gearing up for his upcoming venture Vaashi alongside Keerthy Suresh.

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas