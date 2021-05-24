Tovino Thomas Reveals Digital Premiere Date Of Kala In Telugu On OTT Platform; Read More!

Mayanadi star Tovino Thomas took to his social media to announce the date of his blockbuster movie Kala's Telugu version. After a successful run in theatres as well as OTT platforms, the thriller action in the Telugu version is all set to premiere on a Telugu movie streaming app. Check out Tovino Thomas in Kala and his Instagram post unveiling the release date.

'Kala' Telugu version release date

The 32-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share the fierce poster of the Telugu version of the movie. The actor announced the date of the digital premiere of the Telugu version by writing, 'Kala in Telugu from June 4th'. The movie will premiere on the Telugu streaming app, Aha, where the official Instagram account shared the same poster writing,' Ego, violence, vengeance! The blockbuster thriller #Kala in Telugu just for you!'.

Netizens' reaction to Kala Telugu version release

Tovino Thomas's announcement on Instagram was met with a positive response from his fans who could not wait for the movie to be released. The comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis as fans shared their anticipation. On the other hand, Aha received a ton of praise from Tovino's fans who lauded them for bringing his movie on their platform. One fan commented that they made an excellent decision by getting the movie.

Pic Credit: Aha IG

Pic Credit: Tovino Thomas IG

More on Tovino Thomas in 'Kala'

The movie was received with much hype from the audience as the actor shared several posters and snippets of the movie on his social media. After its successful release in theatres whilst adhering to the Covid guidelines, the actor announced its release on Amazon Prime Video. Playing the lead role of Shaji, the script of the movie demanded Tovino's character to resort to extreme violence in the movie. His performance in the movie was highly appreciated by the audience.

Know 'Kala' cast

Directed by Rohith V. S, the movie was written by Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohith V. S. and released in March of this year. Under the production of Juvis Production, Tovino Thomas also co-produced the movie. Along with Tovino Thomas, the cast of the movie included a talented ensemble of actors such as Sumesh Moor, Divya Pillai, Lal, and Sreejith Ravi.

IMAGE- TOVINO THOMAS'S INSTAGRAM

