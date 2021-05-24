Tovino Thomas Sends Brother's Day Wishes To His 'pillar Of Strength And Support' Tingston

May 24 is observed as Brother's Day in India. Celebrating the same, southern superstar Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle and send best wishes to his brother, Tingston Thomas. Tovino shared a picture with his brother, wherein they were spotted twinning their outfits. As seen in Tovino Thomas' Instagram post, the actor and his brother stunned in maroon khaki kurtas. Sharing the unseen picture with Tingston, the actor said, "Happy Brothers Day !!! @tingston.thomas" and called him, "my pillar of strength and support".

Tovino Thomas wishes brother Tingston on Brother's Day 2021

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Tovino Thomas were quick to share their response. One of the users wrote, "Wow nice looking". Another fan added, "സ്നേഹം മാത്രം" (Only love). More than 150k Instagram users have liked Tovino Thomas' Instagram post for his brother Tingston. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Tovino Thomas' latest release, Kala

Tovino Thomas' latest release, Kala, was recently released on two OTT platforms - Amazon Prime and Saina Play on May 20. The film had a theatrical release on March 25 and opened to positive responses. Helmed by Rohith VS, Kala is a thriller set in the background of 1997. The film revolves around a special relationship between a man and his pet dog.

Alongside Tovino Thomas, Kala also stars Lal, Divya Pillai, Aarish, and Moor in pivotal roles. The film also features a dog named Bazigar who has a key role in the movie. Produced by Siju Mathews and Navis Xaviour, the movie's cinematography is by Akhil George and music by Dawn Vincent.

According to recent reports by Bollywood Life, Tovino Thomas' Kala had disappeared from Amazon Prime Video. However, the reason is still unknown. As mentioned in Bollywood Life, some are saying there was a technical glitch due to which the film was not being seen on the OTT platform. The film is back on the OTT platform and is currently streaming for only Amazon Prime's premium users.

