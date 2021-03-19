Tovino Thomas Shares A New Still From 'Kala'; Introduces His Pet In The Film

South Indian actor Tovino Thomas recently took to social media to share a picture from his next film Kala. In the photograph shared, he is seen posing with a black dog while he wears an intense look across his face. The actor is also seen lost in thought and has indicated through the caption that his character is called Shaji. Tovino Thomas’ fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving his look and have been eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Tovino Thomas on his next film

Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas recently took to social media to update his fans on his upcoming project. He shared a picture where he can be seen sitting on the veranda of his house while his pet dog is resting right next to him. The picture indicated that the animal will have an important role to play in the upcoming film and Tovino will be seen in the shoes of an intense man. The actor looks like he is observing something very closely while his leg is resting on his pet's body. The dog also seems to be in an alert mode, indicating that it is a scene from an important sequence in the film Kala.

In the picture, Tovino Thomas is seen wearing a simple brownish-orange mundu, which is a traditional style mostly seen in Kerala. He is also spotted wearing a black and white check shirt while holding a metal chain that connects the dog’s collar. He is also seen with a messy and bushy beard and curly hair.

In the caption for the post, Tovino Thomas has mentioned that this is Shaji and Blackie from the film Kala. He has also mentioned that the film hits the theatres on 25th March this year. Have a look at the picture from Tovino Thomas’ Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented the actor over his look in the film. Some people have also used a set of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Tovino Thomas Instagram

