Tovino Thomas Shares Cute Pics Of His 'SuperMon' Son Tahaan On His Birthday; Take A Look

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is currently celebrating the second birthday of his son Tahaan. Taking to his Instagram handle, Tovino Thomas recently shared a series of adorable pictures of his son Tahaan on the latter's second birthday. The pictures were a compilation of Tahaan doing various activities, such as playing in the sand, petting a dog and more. Some pictures also saw Tahaan and Tovino Thomas having some father-son time as they looked adorable.

In the caption, Tovino Thomas penned a long note addressed to his son. The actor called his 2-year-old "SuperMon" and penned how Tahaan is curious to see all the little wonders of life. He hoped his toddler strives to be a better version of himself. He also wished that his son stays happy and kind, and sent his love to him.

The Minnal Murali actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my SuperMon. May you never lose the curiosity in your eyes when you look at the little wonders of the world and life. I hope you strive to be the best version of yourself little one."

Tovino Thomas continued, "Being the best in the world is overrated. Trust me. All you have to be is happy and kind. The only two things that truly matter." "Happy Birthday Tahaan. Appa loves you and will always be right beside you," he added.

On Tovino Thomas' work front

Tovino Thomas is surely a busy actor with several films in the pipeline. The actor, who was last seen in political thriller Naaradan, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vaashi alongside Keerthy Suresh. The movie will see both Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh playing Advocate Ebin Mathew and Advocate Madhavi Mohan respectively.

Helmed by Vishnu G Raghav, thee film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 17, 2022, and fans are eager for its release. The actor also has Deaf Friend in his kitty. The actor will also share the screen space with Nimisha Sajayan after four years in the upcoming suspense thriller Adrishya Jalakangal. The film will be produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions and Mythri Movie Makers. He also has Neelavelicham in his kitty.

