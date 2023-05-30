Tovino Thomas Starrer Kerala Floods Drama 2018 Sets Box Office Record, Earns Rs 160 Crore

2018 continues to shatter box office records even after 24 days of its release. The Malayalam survival drama about the Kerala floods, has become the highest-grossing movie in Mollywood, leaving behind Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. Released globally, the Tovino Thomas starrer has crossed the Rs 160 crore benchmark at the worldwide box office.

2018 is now the highest-grossing Malayalam movie. The record was previously held by the Mohanlal starrer movie Pulimurugan, which occupied the top slot for the past seven years. As per the latest box office collections, 2018 has grossed roughly Rs 160 crore in the global market.

2018 is reported to be made on a Rs 20 crore budget and it has fared highly at the box office. Owing to the massive success of the film, 2018 was also released in four other languages on May 26, including Hindi. However, the box office success of the Malayalam movie did not translate into the Hindi version of the film as the initial response has been muted.

2018 box office performance in Kerela

While the movie is doing well globally, its run in Kerala remains unparalleled. The Malayalam movie Pulimurugan led against SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 in Kerala last year. However, 2018:Everyone is a Hero easily surpassed both films in the state to secure its position as top grosser.

About 2018 Movie

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018 is a survival drama. The film is based on the torrential floods that splashed the southern state of Kerala in 2018. The movie narrates how a community came together in the face of calamity to overcome the hurdles of their collective misery.

The film is headlined by Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Lal amongst others. The film is produced by Venu Kunnapilly and CK Padma Kumar, Anto Joseph. The release of the original movie was delayed from April 21 to May 5.