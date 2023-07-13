Last Updated:

Tovino Thomas-starrer Nadikar Thilakam Goes On Floors In Kochi

Big-budget movie Nadikar Thilakam, featuring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir muhurtham ceremony was held today marking the beginning of the shoot

Mythri Movie Makers, a renowned production house in Tollywood, is expanding its horizons by venturing into the Malayalam film industry.

The banner's first venture in Malayalam is a big-budget movie titled Nadikar Thilakam.  It features popular Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who is best known to many for Minnal Murali.

Nadikar Thilakam's  muhurtham ceremony was held today, The shooting has officially commenced in Kochi.

The movie will be directed by Lal Jr, known for his sensational hit film Driving License.

Tovino Thomas will portray the role of superstar David Padikkal, who faces personal and professional challenges in his film career.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Soubin Shahir in a significant role as Bala and Bhavana as the leading lady.

The ensemble cast also includes renowned actors such as Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, and Lal.

Behind the scenes, the movie showcases  talented technicians such as director of photography Alby, editor Ratheesh Raj, and music composers Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair.

