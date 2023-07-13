Tovino Thomas-starrer Nadikar Thilakam Goes On Floors In Kochi

Quick links:
Mythri Movie Makers, a renowned production house in Tollywood, is expanding its horizons by venturing into the Malayalam film industry.
The banner's first venture in Malayalam is a big-budget movie titled Nadikar Thilakam. It features popular Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, who is best known to many for Minnal Murali.
Nadikar Thilakam's muhurtham ceremony was held today, The shooting has officially commenced in Kochi.
Tovino Thomas will portray the role of superstar David Padikkal, who faces personal and professional challenges in his film career.
The film boasts a stellar cast, including Soubin Shahir in a significant role as Bala and Bhavana as the leading lady.
The ensemble cast also includes renowned actors such as Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, and Lal.